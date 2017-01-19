BREAKING: The Raiders have taken the first step towards relocation to Las Vegas

Raiders Take First Step Towards Las Vegas Relocation

January 19, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Oakland Raiders

The “Oakland” Raiders may soon be no more.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the team filed their relocation paperwork on Thursday. It was an anticipated move, as the Raiders have made no secret about the desires to move from Oakland to Las Vegas, and it’s the first formal step in the relocation process.

In order to finalize the move, the Raiders will need the approval vote from two-thirds – or 24 – of the other NFL team owners come March.

If they do end up moving, the team will continue in Oakland for a few seasons until their new stadium is built.

According to reports, the Raiders have not been impressed with efforts by the city of Oakland to come up with a stadium proposal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia