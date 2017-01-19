Raiders Take First Step Towards Las Vegas Relocation

The “Oakland” Raiders may soon be no more.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the team filed their relocation paperwork on Thursday. It was an anticipated move, as the Raiders have made no secret about the desires to move from Oakland to Las Vegas, and it’s the first formal step in the relocation process.

The @NFL has just received the #Raiders paperwork. Should be a March vote. https://t.co/gRSyxaMOfA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2017

In order to finalize the move, the Raiders will need the approval vote from two-thirds – or 24 – of the other NFL team owners come March.

If they do end up moving, the team will continue in Oakland for a few seasons until their new stadium is built.

According to reports, the Raiders have not been impressed with efforts by the city of Oakland to come up with a stadium proposal.