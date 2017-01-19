WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Search On For Missing South Lake Tahoe Man, 75, Amid Snow Storm

January 19, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Missing Persons, South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – The search is on for a missing man in South Lake Tahoe as the city experiences a severe snow storm.

The City of South Lake Tahoe is asking for help in finding 75-year-old Daniel Trevis. Authorities consider him at risk because of the severe storm and because he suffers from dementia.

Trevis – who stands about 5’3” – is possibly wearing an orange jacket, black pants and a black and white baseball cap.

Anyone who sees Travis is asked to call authorities at (530) 542-6100.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia