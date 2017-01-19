Search On For Missing South Lake Tahoe Man, 75, Amid Snow Storm

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – The search is on for a missing man in South Lake Tahoe as the city experiences a severe snow storm.

The City of South Lake Tahoe is asking for help in finding 75-year-old Daniel Trevis. Authorities consider him at risk because of the severe storm and because he suffers from dementia.

Trevis – who stands about 5’3” – is possibly wearing an orange jacket, black pants and a black and white baseball cap.

Anyone who sees Travis is asked to call authorities at (530) 542-6100.