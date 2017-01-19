WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Season Over For Sacramento Kings Rudy Gay After Ruptured Achilles

January 19, 2017 3:36 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay will need season-ending surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

The Kings said Thursday that an MRI confirmed that Gay had a full rupture of the tendon and will undergo surgery in the coming days. Gay got hurt in the third quarter Wednesday night against Indiana.

Gay is the second-leading scorer for the Kings, averaging 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Sacramento entered the day in 11th place in the Western Conference, 1 ½ games out of the final playoff spot.

Gay has a $14.7 million player option for next season.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

