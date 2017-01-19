Strong Winds Topple Trees, Power Outages Persist Due To Storm

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Storm-caused problems are continuing to persist in the region Thursday morning.

Widespread power outages continue to plague the valley. As of 5 a.m., just over 13,000 SMUD customers are without power. The outages span from Citrus Heights to Thornton, and then from Rancho Murieta to North Natomas.

Crews dealing with 229 outages affecting 13,100 customers. Work continues, daylight should help restoration efforts. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

SMUD attributes the outages to heavy rains and winds.

Those heavy winds sent a large tree slamming into a home in East Sacramento’s Fab Forties about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The tree fell across the front entrance of a home on the 1400 block of 46th street.

All people living in the home were said to be safe.

And in the Sierra, heavy snowpack has officials urging homeowners to check their propane tanks. Too much snow laying on tanks and gaslines could cause a leak, officials warn.

Chain controls are in effect on Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Check here for the latest roadway conditions.

The storm is expected to bring snow as low as the 2000 foot level in the Sierra.