9 Things You Should Avoid Feeding Your Ferret

While it is certainly convenient and cheap to feed your ferret food designed for other species, they do have unique nutritional needs. Here’s a list of foods they shouldn’t eat.

DOG FOOD OR ADULT CAT FOOD

Ferrets are true carnivores and are not built to digest fiber. They need lots of meat protein and fat. Ensure that the food you feed has meat as the primary ingredient. Kitten food is higher in protein and fat than dog and adult cat food and is the only non-ferret diet that is “recommended” to those who cannot provide a balanced raw diet.

If you are looking for further advice on the optimum diet and nutrition for your Ferret check out our article on Ferret Food: A Recipe for Success.

COOKED BONES

Just like dogs and cats, cooked bones should never be fed to ferrets. They are perfectly capable of digesting small raw bones, but the cooking process makes the bones hard and indigestible and prone to forming sharp fragments which can damage your ferret’s digestive system.

FRUIT AND VEGETABLES

Fruit and vegetables should not be fed to ferrets as it is believed the high carbohydrate levels predispose them to insulinoma. Like humans, ferrets can grow to love sweet treats that are high in carbohydrates, so be sure you remain firm on avoiding special treats are fed to your ferret.

A perfect treat is a small amount of scrambled egg or some cooked or raw meat. In particular avoid hard raw vegetables such as carrots, which can form intestinal obstructions.

BREAD OR GRAINS

Avoid feeding your ferret bread, grains and seeds or any cakes, biscuits or treats made for humans.

SUGAR-FREE THINGS CONTAINING XYLITOL

Anything that contains xylitol and is “sugar free” can be toxic to dogs, cats, and ferrets. Chewable vitamins, gum, and toothpaste all contain xylitol and can be tempting to these adventurous little creatures so be sure to keep them well out of reach.

CHOCOLATE AND CAFFEINE

Both can be toxic to ferrets as well as dogs and cats. Best to keep these items in a ferret proof part of your home.

GRAPES

Grapes are also toxic to dogs, cats and ferrets and excess consumption will cause kidney failure. The true toxic dose is not known, so is best to avoid feeding grapes to your ferret at all.

DAIRY PRODUCTS

Your ferret may love ice-cream, milk, and cheese but these should be avoided. Ferrets are carnivores and are supposed to eat meat protein, they are not designed to process dairy proteins.

In particular, Ferrets lack the enzyme required to digest lactose, a little like lactose intolerant humans. The risk is some messy diarrhea and possibly dehydration and a visit to the Vet. Small amounts may appear to be fine, but why risk feeding your ferret something that has the potential to cause intestinal upset.

PLANTS

Generally, ferrets are very inquisitive creatures and should always be supervised when playing. Keep an eye on what they are up to, as they are prone to chewing furniture and plants.

There are many species of house plants that can be toxic to our pets, so if you see anything with chew marks, consult you local veterinarian for advice. This list of plants that are known to be toxic to ferrets can be useful, however, the list does not cover all plants in all geographic regions so in most cases it is best to consult your local veterinarian anyway.