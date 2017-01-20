Award-Winning Natomas Science Teacher Accused Of Taking Lewd Student Photos

January 20, 2017 9:56 PM By Lemor Abrams

NATOMAS (CBS13) — A longtime, distinguished science teacher at a Natomas grade school has been arrested, and is accused of taking inappropriate pictures of his students.

Scott MacMillan, known as Mr. Mac to his students, was featured on Good Day Sacramento when he received the nation’s highest honor for science teachers.

Two months later, parents say the 44-year-old science teacher may have hit his lowest point after being charged with taking inappropriate pictures or videos of female students under their clothes.

“We should be able to trust our teachers to take care of our students,” said Shelley Jentzen, a mom whose kindergartner attends Heron.

Parents are having a hard time believing the disturbing accusations against a lead science teacher who has been employed at the school for 20 years.

Police say they found images on his phone and in at least one incident, he was caught photographing a female student underneath a table in class.

“Our forensics unit did go through the teacher’s phone and located inappropriate pictures of victims without their knowledge,” said Linda Matthew with the Sacramento Police Department.

School officials say students reported the teacher. The school suspended him before the winter break, prompting parents to hold special meetings to deal with the matter.

 

