Inaugural Protests Planned All Over Trump-Defiant California

January 20, 2017 6:54 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

LOS ANGELES (AP) – As Donald Trump takes the oath of office in Washington, many people in California who vowed to fight him will be out in the streets and plazas Friday protesting.

Marches and rallies are planned from downtown Los Angeles to the Golden Gate Bridge to the Capitol of the state that’s become the center of anti-Trump country.

Sixteen members of the state’s Congressional delegation have said they will not attend Trump’s inauguration, far more than any other state.

The governor and legislative leaders have declared that they’ll defy Trump on issues Californians hold vital.

“We will not be dragged back into the past,” the leaders of the Assembly and Senate said in a statement shortly after an election where Hillary Clinton got nearly twice the votes that Trump did in California.

Here’s a rundown of some of the events around the state:

– At about 10 a.m. Pacific time, shortly after Trump is sworn in, a group called the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition will hold a march and rally with music, speakers and immigrant representatives. That will be followed by another rally soon after at Mariachi Plaza in nearby Boyle Heights where protesters will object to what organizers call Trump’s “targeting the large Mexican and Latino community for deportations.”

– A “Hands Across the Golden Gate Bridge” demonstration is planned in San Francisco at 10 a.m. Organizers say they will be linked by purple fabric and have vowed not to block traffic.

– An anti-Trump group will also march through the city’s Financial District in the morning, and an evening demonstration is planned at San Francisco’s Civic Center.

– In Sacramento, a coalition of activist groups including Black Lives Matter will march to the Capitol in the afternoon.

– California’s 4.4 million Trump voters will also hold at least one celebration, an evening gathering at a tavern in Long Beach.

