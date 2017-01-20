Manteca Police Investigating After Man Found Shot In Neighborhood

January 20, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: manteca

MANTECA (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Manteca early Friday morning.

The scene is on Sun Haven Place. Manteca police say they originally got a call a little before 3 a.m. about vandalism in the area. People reported tires had been slashed.

Then, just a few minutes later, police got a 911 call about a person who had been shot multiple times in the same area.

Authorities responded to the scene and found the shooting victim. That person was taken to the hospital, but later died from their injuries.

Detectives would not comment on the circumstances that led up to the shooting. However, residents in the area say they believe the incident stemmed from a dispute between neighbors.

Neighbors reported seeing the suspect who was later shot smash out car windows with a tire iron.

Manteca police say detectives are still interviewing witnesses.

