Natomas Teacher Arrested, Accused Of Taking Inappropriate Photos Of Student In Classroom

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Natomas-area teacher has been arrested on accusations of sexual misconduct.

The Sacramento Police Department says they’ve been investigating 44-year-old Scott MacMillan, a teacher at Heron School, since December after an accusation was made that he was using his cellphone to take inappropriate pictures of a student.

Detectives believe MacMillan took pictures of a girl from underneath a table in the classroom.

Searching through MacMillan’s phone, detectives also discovered other photos of minors and adults that looked to have been taken without them knowing.

An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday for MacMillan. On Friday, MacMillan turned himself in to authorities.

MacMillan was booked at Sacramento County Jail and is facing charges of attempted possession of obscene matter of a minor and photographing a person under their clothing.

The Natomas Unified School District says they suspended MacMillan on Dec. 22 after the allegations were brought forward by students.

“Since the day of his suspension, he has not taught at any of our schools and NUSD recently launched dismissal proceedings. Heron School families have been sent two communications about this matter,” the district wrote in a statement.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to call detectives at (916) 264-5471.