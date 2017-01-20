TRUMP INAUGURATION: Watch live | Follow live
One Of The Best Weekends Of The Year; The Drive – 01/20/17

January 20, 2017 9:28 AM
HOUR 1:

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons drops back to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the game at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk NFL Championship Weekend, NBA All-Star starters, and the Oakland Raiders filing for relocation on The Drive. Then, they break down both NFL Conference Championship games this weekend. Finally, some NBA All-Star starters talk to end the hour.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Dave and Nate talk about the Oakland Raiders filing for relocation to Las Vegas before 4 Down Territory featuring the Raiders, Steelers, and Championship Sunday games. Chris Landry of Landry Football joins The Drive with a complete preview of Championship Weekend in the NFL.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Chris Landry interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison talks Rudy Gay’s injury and the longest road trip of the season on The Drive. USA Today’s Sam Amick talks all the latest with the Sacramento Kings, the All-Star Game,  and the NBA.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Darren Collison interview here:

Listen to the Sam Amick interview here:

