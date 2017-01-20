WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Stowe Mountain Lodge

January 20, 2017 2:41 PM

Stowe Mountain Lodge, located at the base of Mount Mansfield within Stowe Mountain Resort, reaffirms Stowe’s place as a renowned four-season destination for discerning world travelers.

For over a century, Stowe has attracted visitors who cherish the beauty of the area’s covered bridges, sparkling lakes, rambling woodlands and majestic peaks. Having opened in June 2008, Stowe Mountain Lodge sets a new standard of luxury and aesthetics for the East Coast’s most magnificent resort. Built at the base of Stowe Mountain Resort, in the new “Vermont-Alpine” style, Stowe Mountain Lodge offers a truly luxurious setting, while still paying respect to the Vermont traditions of utilizing local artisan products and embracing the tranquility of nature.

We know your dogs are part of the family and deserve a vacation as well. At Stowe Mountain Lodge, we create a relaxing experience for the whole family. When your dog joins in on the fun, they’ll receive:

  • A plush dog bed
  • Vermont-inspired food and water bowl
  • A bag of assorted all natural treats wrapped in a paw print bag
  • A bottle of scented dog spritz

Click here to visit Stowe Mountain Lodge’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia