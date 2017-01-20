Stowe Mountain Lodge, located at the base of Mount Mansfield within Stowe Mountain Resort, reaffirms Stowe’s place as a renowned four-season destination for discerning world travelers.

For over a century, Stowe has attracted visitors who cherish the beauty of the area’s covered bridges, sparkling lakes, rambling woodlands and majestic peaks. Having opened in June 2008, Stowe Mountain Lodge sets a new standard of luxury and aesthetics for the East Coast’s most magnificent resort. Built at the base of Stowe Mountain Resort, in the new “Vermont-Alpine” style, Stowe Mountain Lodge offers a truly luxurious setting, while still paying respect to the Vermont traditions of utilizing local artisan products and embracing the tranquility of nature.

We know your dogs are part of the family and deserve a vacation as well. At Stowe Mountain Lodge, we create a relaxing experience for the whole family. When your dog joins in on the fun, they’ll receive:

A plush dog bed

Vermont-inspired food and water bowl

A bag of assorted all natural treats wrapped in a paw print bag

A bottle of scented dog spritz

