Wind Advisory In Effect, Gusts Up To 50 MPH Expected

January 20, 2017 6:36 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A wind advisory is in effect for the region as another gusty storm rolls through Northern California.

The advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Friday. Expect sustained southerly winds greater than 30 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph.

Officials warn that winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Drivers are advised to use extra caution if venturing out during the storm.

Forecasters predict the wind and heavy rain will peak in the morning hours Friday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected come afternoon, but conditions aren’t expected to be as gusty.

Showers will continue on and off into Saturday.

Heavier rain and stronger winds are then expected to return Sunday into Monday.

