Keep It Reel: ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’

By Marc Woodfork

This is the third chapter in a franchise about a former athlete-turned-government operative who returns from exile to help recover a doomsday weapon.

My first question after watching this is, who decided this would make a good film? I realize that people enjoy mindless, thoughtless, entertainment from time to time, but this isn’t even good mindless, thoughtless entertainment. Vin Diesel is awful. So maybe we can at least get great action scenes and good special effects? No. Even the special effects and action sequences are awful. I’m not sure where the money was spent. I’ve seen better by amateurs just browsing YouTube. I don’t know who the audience is. Moviegoers who liked Vin Diesel in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, will leave the theater wondering what happened to that actor.

The story is drab and tedious, void of any ambition. The only redeeming quality if I have to give one would be that some women watching this will be pleased that Vin spends a great deal of time without a shirt on.

The film is noisy, filled with 1980’s shootouts and fights and 1980’s objectification of women and just overall dumb. Vin Diesel is pushing 50 years of age. If he has any desire to leave an acting legacy that he’s proud of when he’s done, he needs to leave this genre behind. He has been very good in past roles (i.e. Saving Private Ryan), but that seems a distant memory.