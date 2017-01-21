WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Your weather pics

Keep It Reel: ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’

January 21, 2017 11:30 PM
Filed Under: Vin Diesel

By Marc Woodfork

This is the third chapter in a franchise about a former athlete-turned-government operative who returns from exile to help recover a doomsday weapon.

My first question after watching this is, who decided this would make a good film? I realize that people enjoy mindless, thoughtless, entertainment from time to time, but this isn’t even good mindless, thoughtless entertainment. Vin Diesel is awful. So maybe we can at least get great action scenes and good special effects? No. Even the special effects and action sequences are awful. I’m not sure where the money was spent. I’ve seen better by amateurs just browsing YouTube. I don’t know who the audience is. Moviegoers who liked Vin Diesel in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, will leave the theater wondering what happened to that actor.

The story is drab and tedious, void of any ambition. The only redeeming quality if I have to give one would be that some women watching this will be pleased that Vin spends a great deal of time without a shirt on.

The film is noisy, filled with 1980’s shootouts and fights and 1980’s objectification of women and just overall dumb. Vin Diesel is pushing 50 years of age. If he has any desire to leave an acting legacy that he’s proud of when he’s done, he needs to leave this genre behind. He has been very good in past roles (i.e. Saving Private Ryan), but that seems a distant memory.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia