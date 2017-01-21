WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Your weather pics

Placer County OES Warns Of Avalanche Danger In Alpine Meadows

January 21, 2017 2:01 PM

ALPINE MEADOWS (CBS13) — The Placer County Office Of Emergency Services has deemed several roadways in the area of Alpine Meadows at high risk of avalanche danger.

The office attributes conditions to recent snowstorms and characterize the risk as “extreme.” Residents can find list of things locals can do to prepare below.

  1. Sign up atPLACER-ALERT.orgfor notifications. This system enables Placer County to quickly provide you with critical information in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings and neighborhoods.

 

  1. Have an “Emergency Preparedness Bag” filled with survival items such as extra batteries, flashlight, medications, water, first-aid kit and snacks.

 

  1. Make sure your vehicle is full of fuel, blankets, a 3-day supply of food and water, extra winter clothing and a snow shovel.

 

  1. Be sure your cell phone is fully charged.

 

  1. Secure all valuables and personal documents.

 

  1. If vacating the residence, be sure to turn off gas or propane and electricity.

 

  1. Notify family members or friends where you plan to go and your estimated time of arrival.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s goal is to promote safety and awareness to our communities. Your anticipated cooperation is appreciated.

 

