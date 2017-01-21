President Pena Nieto, Trump Have Phone Conversation

January 21, 2017 1:23 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says President Enrique Pena Nieto has spoken by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump.

A statement issued Saturday says the two leaders’ conversation happened in the morning.

It said Pena Nieto congratulated Trump on his inauguration and expressed willingness to work for the benefit of both countries “with a focus on respect for the sovereignty of both nations and shared responsibility.”

Pena Nieto also reiterated his interest in maintaining dialogue. A high-level Mexican delegation is scheduled to hold talks with Trump administration officials in Washington Jan. 25-26.

Trump has promised to build a wall along the United States’ southern border and make Mexico pay for it. He has also threatened some companies with a border tariff on products manufactured in Mexico and exported to the United States.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia