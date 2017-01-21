WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Your weather pics

Sacramento Sheriffs Deparment Recovers Car, Body From River

January 21, 2017 3:15 PM

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department has successfully recovered the vehicle of 48-year-old Nichele Johnson from the Sacramento River. A dive team located one victim still inside the vehicle.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will confirm the identity of the victim after notification of next kin.

On Sunday, January 15th Nichele Johnson was driving her vehicle on Highway 160 in South Sacramento County, when her vehicle left the roadway and into the Sacramento River.  Witnesses observed the vehicle leave the roadway into the water and called 911.  The California Highway Patrol responded, along with Sheriff’s South Area patrol units and United States Coast Guard.  The vehicle was not located that evening.

An investigation on the collision that caused the vehicle to enter the river is under investigation by CHP.

Solano County Office of Emergency Services provided their divers and boat.  They were assisted in the operation by the Sheriff’s Marine Detail, United States Coast Guard, California Highway Patrol, Sacramento Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, and Isleton Fire Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia