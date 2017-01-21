Sacramento Sheriffs Deparment Recovers Car, Body From River

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department has successfully recovered the vehicle of 48-year-old Nichele Johnson from the Sacramento River. A dive team located one victim still inside the vehicle.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will confirm the identity of the victim after notification of next kin.

On Sunday, January 15th Nichele Johnson was driving her vehicle on Highway 160 in South Sacramento County, when her vehicle left the roadway and into the Sacramento River. Witnesses observed the vehicle leave the roadway into the water and called 911. The California Highway Patrol responded, along with Sheriff’s South Area patrol units and United States Coast Guard. The vehicle was not located that evening.

An investigation on the collision that caused the vehicle to enter the river is under investigation by CHP.

Solano County Office of Emergency Services provided their divers and boat. They were assisted in the operation by the Sheriff’s Marine Detail, United States Coast Guard, California Highway Patrol, Sacramento Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, and Isleton Fire Department.