WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Your weather pics

Harry Middleton, LBJ Speechwriter And Historian, Dies At 95

January 22, 2017 1:46 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Harry Middleton, a former speechwriter to Lyndon B. Johnson and later the longtime director of his presidential library, has died. He was 95.

LBJ Presidential Library spokeswoman Anne Wheeler said Middleton died Friday. A former journalist who once worked for The Associated Press, Middleton was hired toward the end of Johnson’s presidency in 1967 and followed him back to Texas after leaving the White House.

He wrote two books with Johnson and went on to run his presidential library from 1970 until 2002. Luci Baines Johnson said her father’s friend was “universally admired and loved.”

The LBJ Library helped declassify hundreds of thousands of records from the Johnson administration under Middleton, including documents pertaining to the Vietnam War.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia