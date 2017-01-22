WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Your weather pics

Mayor Loves His Team: He’s Booted After Protesting A Call

January 22, 2017 3:41 PM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Greeley Mayor Tom Norton is there for his hometown University of Northern Colorado men’s basketball team. Unless he gets ejected after protesting a referees’ call.

The Greeley Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2j1qMFE) Norton was ejected from Saturday’s game against Weber State University when officials said he got up from his courtside seat and walked onto the floor to object.

Norton denied being on the court, saying, “I’m behaving.”

He was later readmitted and watched the rest of the game from another seat several rows up.

Northern Colorado coach Jeff Linder joked that he would have to send Norton treats because they’re neighbors.

Weber State won, 74-69.

___

This story has been corrected to say that the University of Northern Colorado played Weber State University, not the University of Colorado.

___

Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

