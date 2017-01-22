WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Your weather pics

Rudy Gay To Undergo Surgery For Achilles Tendon

January 22, 2017 10:31 AM
Filed Under: injury, Rudy Gay, Sacramento Kings, Sacramento Kings Injury

SACRAMENTO, CA (CBS13) — The Sacramento Kings released a statement on Sunday morning announcing that Kings forward Rudy Gay will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon on Monday.

According to the statement, the surgery will be performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City by Dr. Martin O’Malley.

Gay ruptured the Achilles tendon during Wednesday night’s game in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers.

According to the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society, patients who receive treatment and surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon typically return to full activity after 6 months and fully recover after a year.

