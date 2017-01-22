WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Your weather pics WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Score Four Tickets To PBR At Golden 1 Center!

January 22, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: Golden 1 Center, PBR, PBR Sacramento, Sacramento

The PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Built Ford Tough Series, now enjoying one of the best years in the sport’s history, is rolling into Downtown Sacramento to Golden 1 Center Friday, Jan. 27 – Sunday, Jan. 29! Watch the world’s Top 35 riders taking on the rankest, most fearsome bulls at The Sacramento Invitational.

KHTK is sending you and three friends there all next week! Listen to KHTK at 8:40am, 11:40am, 1:40pm, and 3:40pm and text in the code word for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets! Can’t text? You can also enter by clicking here. When entering online use short code 441140 and enter the keyword that was announced.

To see a complete set of contest rules, go HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia