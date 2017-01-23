Arthur Blank Is Bringing Every Team Employee To The Super Bowl

Falcons owner Arthur Blank appreciates his staff. So much so that he’s taking EVERY team employee along to the Super Bowl next month.
Sports Illustrated reports that Jeff Schultz of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to publicize his decision. Schultz tweeted out Blank’s plans, and he’s receiving loads of praise for it. Warriors owner Joe Lacob did the same thing during the 2015 NBA Finals, including getting a plane ride and hotel room for everyone. That totaled to 155 hotel rooms in Cleveland, so we’ll see how many Blank and the Facons staff racks up.
