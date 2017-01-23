WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Bored with Greatness: The Lo-Down – 1/23

January 23, 2017 4:03 PM
Filed Under: Atlanta Falcons, NBA, New England Patriots, NFL, Sacramento Kings, Super Bowl. Super Bowl 51, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates with Aldrick Robinson #19 after a 14 yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show by talking about the Patriots win last night and their 9th trip to the Super Bowl. Next, the guys talked about the Atlanta Falcons and if they can beat the Patriots for their first Super Bowl win.  The guys ended the hour talking about the possibility of Chip Kelly becoming the Offensive Coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

(Photo by Jeff Haynes /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeff Haynes /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about the 49ers GM search and go into “Three The Hard Way.”  Next, the guys talked about the Michigan Football Team going to Rome for Spring practices, and if they should be considered “Student” athletes and make these trips.  They also talk about the Kings loss in Chicago and their road trip.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the Patriots going to their 7th Super Bowl since Tom Brady became Quarterback and why sports fans become bored with greatness.  Next, the guys talk about the crazy articles about Tom Brady to begin the season while he was suspended. Finally, the guys talked about how bad the NFL Playoff games were and who is closer to going to the Super Bowl after losing the Conference Championship the Packers or the Steelers.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three here:

 

You can subscribe to The Lo-Down Podcast here

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia