Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show by talking about the Patriots win last night and their 9th trip to the Super Bowl. Next, the guys talked about the Atlanta Falcons and if they can beat the Patriots for their first Super Bowl win. The guys ended the hour talking about the possibility of Chip Kelly becoming the Offensive Coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about the 49ers GM search and go into "Three The Hard Way." Next, the guys talked about the Michigan Football Team going to Rome for Spring practices, and if they should be considered "Student" athletes and make these trips. They also talk about the Kings loss in Chicago and their road trip.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the Patriots going to their 7th Super Bowl since Tom Brady became Quarterback and why sports fans become bored with greatness. Next, the guys talk about the crazy articles about Tom Brady to begin the season while he was suspended. Finally, the guys talked about how bad the NFL Playoff games were and who is closer to going to the Super Bowl after losing the Conference Championship the Packers or the Steelers.

