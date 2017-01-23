‘Caught In A Slide’: Men Post Selfie Inside Car Buried By Avalanche

TAHOE CITY (CBS13) – Two cars were caught in the path of an avalanche on Highway 89 overnight.

California Highway Patrol shared a picture of two men who got caught in an avalanche around 3 a.m.

Despite the dangerous circumstances, the two appeared to be upbeat.

“Caught in a slide,” read the nonchalant caption that accompanied David Ortiz’ photo.

CHP tells us that everyone made it out safely.

Snow is covering the highway between Alpine Meadows and Tahoe City.

The slide is 200 feet across and 12 feet high. At this point, there’s no estimated time for that stretch of Highway 89 to re-open.

According to the Sierra Avalanche Center, avalanche danger remains “considerable” on Monday. Officials warn that the “considerable” rating is where the most avalanche fatalities happen.