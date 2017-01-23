‘Caught In A Slide’: Men Post Selfie Inside Car Buried By Avalanche

January 23, 2017 8:52 AM
Filed Under: avalanche, Tahoe City

TAHOE CITY (CBS13) – Two cars were caught in the path of an avalanche on Highway 89 overnight.

California Highway Patrol shared a picture of two men who got caught in an avalanche around 3 a.m.

Despite the dangerous circumstances, the two appeared to be upbeat.

“Caught in a slide,” read the nonchalant caption that accompanied David Ortiz’ photo.

CHP tells us that everyone made it out safely.

Snow is covering the highway between Alpine Meadows and Tahoe City.

The slide is 200 feet across and 12 feet high. At this point, there’s no estimated time for that stretch of Highway 89 to re-open.

According to the Sierra Avalanche Center, avalanche danger remains “considerable” on Monday. Officials warn that the “considerable” rating is where the most avalanche fatalities happen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia