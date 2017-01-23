FBI Agent’s Gun Stolen From Car In Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The FBI’s San Francisco office is trying to locate a firearm, magazines and ballistic vest that were stolen from an agent’s car.

FBI spokesman Prentice Danner says the items were taken from an FBI agent’s vehicle sometime between Jan. 8 and Jan. 9 in Concord, Orinda or Lafayette. Danner declined to say why news of the missing items was not released earlier.

As of Jan. 1, gun owners and law enforcement officers must lock up their firearms if they leave them in an unattended vehicle. The new law is in response to high-profile thefts from police vehicles in the San Francisco Bay Area. Fines can be levied.

Handguns stolen from law enforcement officers’ cars were used in the San Francisco killing of 32-year-old Kate Steinle in 2015 and 27-year-old Oakland muralist Antonio Ramos in September.

