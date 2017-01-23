KINGS VS. PISTONS: Listen live | Live game tracker | Kings central
Parents Visit Alameda Creek Where Tracy Teen Is Trapped In Car

January 23, 2017 8:58 PM

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) – A distraught mother clutched her head, and family members wept as they stared into the surging waters where an 18-year-old woman’s car is believed to be trapped with her still inside of it.

The young woman has been missing since Saturday, when authorities say she lost control during a rainstorm and hit another car before plunging into Alameda Creek.

Rushing, deep water has prevented rescuers from entering the muddy creek, which was exceptionally high after this winter’s intense rainfall.

On Monday, her bereaved parents and other family members visited the accident site and stood on the banks of the raging creek. They embraced and wept as authorities pointed out where the car had swerved off the road, and then led the family a few hundred yards downstream where the car is thought to be still submerged.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s office deployed a drone carrying a 3D image camera and captured footage that appeared to show where the car is trapped.

Officials said they hoped to reduce the flow of water into the creek so rescuers can enter without danger, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The woman has been identified only as an 18-year-old from Tracy, California.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

