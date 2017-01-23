WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Storms Dump 23 Feet Of Snow On Tahoe Resorts In First Weeks Of 2017

January 23, 2017 4:29 PM

LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Another nearly 3 feet of new snow fell on Sierra Nevada ski resorts in a 24-hour period, and the city of Reno recorded one of its snowiest days in at least 80 years as the latest in a series of winter storms made its way through the region.

The National Weather Service said the 7.6 inches of snow recorded at Reno-Tahoe International Airport Monday morning was the 17th largest 24-hour snowfall since it started keeping records in 1937.

More than 23 feet of snow has fallen since Jan. 1 at several Sierra resorts, including Heavenly Mountain at South Lake Tahoe, California and Kirkwood Mountain Resort south of Lake Tahoe.

Stephanie Myers, a spokeswoman for Vail Resorts, which owns both resorts, said it’s the snowiest January ever at both of those resorts. She says more than 31 feet of snow has fallen at Kirkwood – a total of 381 inches – since Nov. 1. She says 365 inches has fallen since then at Heavenly Mountain. Northstar near Truckee, California has received 283 inches this month, and 376 inches for the season.

Schools were cancelled through the Reno-Tahoe region on Monday, but the snow had melted off most Reno streets by Monday afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia