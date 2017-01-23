KINGS VS. PISTONS: Listen live | Live game tracker | Kings central

Travis Firefighters Train For Stair Climb To Fight Leukemia

January 23, 2017 6:00 PM
Filed Under: Leukemia, Travis Air Force Base

Local firefighters are climbing thousands of steps to help find a cure for blood cancer.

Firefighting crews from Travis Air Force Base are training for the big stair climb in Seattle at Columbia Tower, the second-tallest building west of the Mississippi.

Almost 2,000 firefighters from 200 fire department across the country will be participating. They’ll be climbing 69 stairs in full firefighting gear.

“The event itself is sponsored by the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, where all of the funds raised are donated to,” said team captain Nick Christensen.

They’re also running to honor five-year-old Mateo, a boy who’s been fighting leukemia for three years. He has been fixing leukemia since age two. He just finished his final chemo treatment in December.

The group is holding a fundraiser at a Vacaville firehouse subs on Monte Vista Avenue on Saturday.

