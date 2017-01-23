Trump Federal Hiring Freeze Likely To Hit Veterans, Retirees

PAUL MCCARTNEY: Social HQ | Golden 1 Center Live Cam | McCartney Arrives In Sacramento
January 23, 2017 11:25 PM By Lemor Abrams

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — President Donald Trump’s executive order freezing federal hiring excludes the military and national security employees will hit government programs and services.

Retirees waiting at the Sacramento Social Security office aren’t happy about the thought of longer lines.

“Fewer people working means longer lines waiting,” said one retiree.

Alex Barrij believe fewer government employees means he may wait longer to straighten out his life after his identity was stolen online.

“He said he was gonna give more work to people and he’s cutting it down,” said Alex Barrij.

President Trump vows his hiring freeze won’t affect public health, but that’s little relief for some veterans at the Sacramento veterans hospital. Officials here have been determined to shorten wait times by hiring more doctors and nurses.

“They need more doctors and more nurses to make it easier on us,” said local veteran Bob Adams

Spokeswoman Tara Ricks says the hospital is still waiting on clarification from Washington to see whether hospital staffing will suffer.

“At this time we’re just gonna wait and see,” said Ricks.

Federal agencies have referred all media inquiries to their Washington offices, where representatives have no comment on the freeze.

Comments

