HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk NFL Championship weekend, the Sacramento Kings loss to the Chicago Bulls, and the tragic death of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yornado Ventura on Morning Brew. Then, some Atlanta Falcons concession sales talk before a breakdown of both NFL playoff games on Sunday.

HOUR 2:

Dave and Nate discuss the late foul call against DeMarcus Cousins and weather or not it cost the Sacramento Kings the game against the Chicago Bulls. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring the Atlanta Falcons, the New England Patriots, Superbowl 51, and more.

HOUR 3:

Sean Salisbury breaks down Championship weekend and previews the quarterback match-up of Matt Ryan and Tom Brady in Superbowl 51. Then, Dave and Nate talk the Sacramento Kings loss in Chicago as Kayte joins them on the phone. Finally, some NFL quarterback conversation to end the show.

