We Got Ourselves A SuperBowl; The Drive – 01/23/17

January 23, 2017 9:54 AM
HOUR 1:

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons runs after a catch for a 73 yard touchdown against Damarious Randall #23 of the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk NFL Championship weekend, the Sacramento Kings loss to the Chicago Bulls, and the tragic death of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yornado Ventura on Morning Brew. Then, some Atlanta Falcons concession sales talk before a breakdown of both NFL playoff games on Sunday.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 and head coach Dan Quinn of the Atlanta Falcons celebrate after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Packers 44-21. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Dave and Nate discuss the late foul call against DeMarcus Cousins and weather or not it cost the Sacramento Kings the game against the Chicago Bulls. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring the Atlanta Falcons, the New England Patriots, Superbowl 51, and more.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Chris Hogan #15 of the New England Patriots celebrates with Danny Amendola #80 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Sean Salisbury breaks down Championship weekend and previews the quarterback match-up of Matt Ryan and Tom Brady in Superbowl 51.  Then, Dave and Nate talk the Sacramento Kings loss in Chicago as Kayte joins them on the phone. Finally, some NFL quarterback conversation to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sean Salisbury interview here:

