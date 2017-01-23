Xavier Becerra Confirmed As California Attorney General

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Democrats in the California Senate say Congressman Xavier Becerra will defend California policies against intrusion from the federal government as the state’s next attorney general.

Senators took up Becerra’s nomination Monday and approved his appointment. The vote was the final hurdle the Democratic congressman must clear to become the state’s top law enforcement officer.

Becerra has vowed to stand up to the Trump administration and fight any federal law he believes infringes on the rights of Californians.

Democrats are broadly supportive of Becerra’s nomination and praised his career.

Republican Sen. John Moorlach of Costa Mesa says he’s worried Becerra would jeopardize federal funds as attorney general by attacking the Trump administration, while Republican Sen. Joel Anderson of Alpine says he’s not persuaded Becerra would be tough enough on crime.