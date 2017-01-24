AP Source: Giants Work To Finalize Deal With Korean Hwang

January 24, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Jae-gyun Hwang, MLB, San Francisco Giants, South Korea

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The San Francisco Giants were working Monday to finalize a minor league contract with South Korean infielder Jae-gyun Hwang, who could provide some insurance at third base.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations said Monday the deal was not yet complete and would include an invitation to big league spring training if Hwang passes a physical. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made a formal announcement.

Hwang would earn $1.5 million if on the major league roster out of spring training, the person said. There would be additional performance bonuses.

While San Francisco has Eduardo Nunez penciled in as the starting third baseman and unlikely playoff star Conor Gillaspie also in the mix, the Giants know how quickly things can change as Nunez dealt with a strained right hamstring late in the season and couldn’t start the four-game NL Division Series loss to the Chicago Cubs. Second baseman Joe Panik was limited to 127 games last year and dealt with a concussion after a back injury derailed his 2015 season.

San Francisco also added veteran infielder Jimmy Rollins this offseason on a minor league deal.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Featured Shows & Multimedia