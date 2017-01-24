Car Crashes Off EB I-80 Near Antelope Road, 5 Taken To Hospital

January 24, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: Antelope, CHP

ANTELOPE (CBS13) – Authorities say five people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in the North Sacramento area late Tuesday morning.

The scene is on eastbound Instate 80 just east of Antelope Road.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported just before 11:30 a.m. For some reason, a car veered off into the shoulder and struck a tree.

All five people inside the car have been transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Head Here For The Latest Traffic Conditions

All lanes of traffic on eastbound I-80 are open, but expect traffic to be slow for some time.

