Davis Mosque Quickly Raises Money For Repairs After Vandalism

DAVIS (CBS13) – An online fundraiser has raised nearly $20,000 for a Davis mosque at the center of a hate crime investigation.

Early Sunday morning, investigators say someone smashed windows, damaged bicycles and wrapped bacon around the door knobs at the Davis Islamic Center.

Surveillance cameras captured a woman vandalizing the mosque.

Late last night UC Davis officials and the mayor of Davis issued a statement saying, in part:

“We want to express the disgust, outrage, and sadness we feel over this incident. We know that it has caused, and continues to cause, great distress and fear among members of the Muslim communities at UC Davis and in the city of Davis. We extend to both our deep sympathy and unwavering support.”

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.