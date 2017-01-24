Rocklin Considers Outdoor Adventure Theme Park Concept At Former Quarry

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – From zip-lining across an old rock quarry to rock climbing seven stories high, the city hopes a planned attraction brings visitors and more money.

The city council will hear the project Tuesday night to vote on the initial phase, the theme park design.

“It can attract residents from not just from here, but from all over the region for this outdoor lifestyle that everyone in Northern California and California seems to be interested in,” said Mike Young, spokesman for the city.

The quarry is one of nearly 100 in Rocklin and it hasn’t been used since the early 1900s. The granite dug up there even outfitted the state Capitol.

They’re hoping to put the rocks left behind back to work and put money back into the community.

“The funds that pay for firefighters, police, that pay for other park maintenance,” he said.

While the city will still own the property, he said that the park operator will ultimately responsible for any liabilities.

But it’s going to cost a whole lot to complete, $3.25 million is just an early estimate. The city would loan Legacy Family Adventures the money with a 4 percent interest rate.

“Once it opens up, they will pay us back as the park operates,” he said.

It could take up to 10 years to pay back, but Young believes it’s what’s best for Rocklin’s future.

“It’s really, can the city not afford to do this? We are really approaching build out here in Rocklin, so we don’t have the space left to build new homes or to create new revenue, so we got to find ways to drive revenues to the city,” he said.

It’s part 2 of 3 phases. The first part is the amphitheater and is already a thriving asset. The second would be the theme park and a third would be Quarry Village, it would add shops and restaurants.

The council members will likely vote Tuesday night on whether to approve $65,000 to being the design phase.