Kayte Christensen: The Intersection Of Sports And Politics

I’ve always found it interesting when people say athletes, sports commentators and personalities should “stick to sports”.

It’s understandable to a certain degree. Most people cannot, or choose not to, discuss politics and a number of other hot button issues at work. But there is a gray area when it comes to people who are public figures.

Fans want a peek into their lives. They want to see who they really are outside of their job. That’s what makes people connect with who they see on their TVs, hear on their radios and idolize on their playing fields.

It’s an acceptable form of voyeurism.

That’s why Kim Kardashian’s ass…ets is click bait online, gets thousands of likes and millions of followers on social media. If that wasn’t true reality TV wouldn’t exist to the degree that it does.

We want to see who people are dating, what they’re wearing, where they’re traveling so we can all feel like we know those people just a little better. So we can relate to them in some way shape or form.

But when public figures, especially athletes and people in the realm of sports, start discussing and sharing their political views it elicits, almost unilaterally, the same response: “STICK TO SPORTS!”

It’s okay to take a peek behind the curtain into someone’s life, home, even their bedroom but the moment it goes into their mind or their beliefs it’s gone to far. And for me, I just cannot accept or understand that way of thinking.

We’ve become a society that is so enamored and invested in things that, in the whole scheme of things, don’t amount to a hill of beans. Part of that is because social media gives people anonymity and courage they can only enjoy and exercise in that space.

When did we become so disinterested in who people are and more invested in what they have or do?

Our radio show each morning brings our listeners into our lives. We show a piece of ourselves which makes us vulnerable each and every day in ways many people cannot fully understand.

Whether it’s Dave talking about an encounter at home with his wife and kids, Nate sharing the details of a phone call with his grandpa or me joking about being a 36-year-old unwed barren woman…all of these things take the listener into our personal lives and allows people to connect with us on a level beyond just hearing our takes on this, that, or the other sportsey news.

People engage with us most in those segments. The moment, however, we bring up anything political things take a turn.

It’s a fine line for us all. We cannot ignore politics altogether because the reality of the matter is sports and politics are constantly colliding. You cannot discuss one without the other. We do our best to share our perspective without offending people who may think or believe differently. In fact, the three of us rarely agree.

But in my opinion we’ve become so incredibly sensitive as a society. And it completely baffles me in an age when people are readily sharing their opinions, sometimes to nauseating extremes, at the simple stroke of a keyboard.

People are more vocal about politics, religion and race now than ever before. There are countless platforms to share and discuss these issues.

But how did it get to the point where someone having a different opinion than you makes them an unlikable pariah?

I have a wonderful group of friends and a LARGE family, all of whom I love beyond measure. They’re comprised of different races, socioeconomic backgrounds, religions and political affiliations. I truly enjoy engaging in conversations that go deep into politics, religious beliefs and any number of things they feel passionately about because I respect each and every one of them. When they talk, I listen. Regardless of if I believe or agree with what they’re saying.

We engage in heated debates. We agree. We disagree. We listen. And when it’s all said and done, it doesn’t change the dynamics of our friendships or relationships because we respect each other.

I’m not suggesting that everything needs to turn into a politically or religiously charged conversation. What I am suggesting is that people recognize that those athletes, commentators and public figures you invest your free time in, watching and listening to each and every day, are also real life people and members of this country.

They have opinions about the same things you have do. And just like you, their education and interests expand far beyond their “job”. You may or may not agree with what those opinions are but that’s what makes it great. To hear and engage in different perspectives.

If it’s okay to follow their lives on a social media stream, then it should also be okay to get a deeper understanding of the way they think shouldn’t it?