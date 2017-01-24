Three Down, Five To Go; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 1/24

Hour 1

Hear Doug and Grant jump out the shoot on a Tuesday version of The Grant Napear Show talking Kings victory and snapping the losing streak. Plus Coach Dave Joerger joins the fellas for his weekly show brought to you by Petkus Brothers. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-138.mp3

Hour 2

The Show’s favorite guest Charles Davis comes on the show in hour two and speaks about the Conference Championship games, how the Falcons have been playing fantastic and what we can expect to see in the Super Bowl. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-239.mp3

Hour 3

The Sacramento Kings are 10 games under .500 and just snapped a losing streak of 5 games. Hear the fellas discuss with fans and listeners the troubles of the team and how we all can stay positive for the future of the team.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-339.mp3

Hour 4

In hour four Atlanta Falcons beat reporter D Orlando Ledbetter joins the show to discuss the latest around the Falcons and their Super Bowl run so far.