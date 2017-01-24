Three Down, Five To Go; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 1/24

January 24, 2017 7:19 PM
Filed Under: Atlanta Falcons, Ben Roethisberger, Dave Joerger, New England Patriots, Sacramento Kings

Hour 1 

Sacramento Kings Coach Dave JoergerHear Doug and Grant jump out the shoot on a Tuesday version of The Grant Napear Show talking Kings victory and snapping the losing streak. Plus Coach Dave Joerger joins the fellas for his weekly show brought to you by Petkus Brothers. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Show’s favorite guest Charles Davis comes on the show in hour two and speaks about the Conference Championship games, how the Falcons have been playing fantastic and what we can expect to see in the Super Bowl. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

(Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Sacramento Kings are 10 games under .500 and just snapped a losing streak of 5 games. Hear the fellas discuss with fans and listeners the troubles of the team and how we all can stay positive for the future of the team.

Listen to hour three here: 

 

 

Hour 4

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates with Aldrick Robinson #19 after a 14 yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In hour four Atlanta Falcons beat reporter D Orlando Ledbetter joins the show to discuss the latest around the Falcons and their Super Bowl run so far.

Listen to hour four here:

