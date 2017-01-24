We Love Road Wins; The Drive – 01/24/17

January 24, 2017 9:20 AM
HOUR 1:

AUBURN HILLS, MI - JANUARY 23: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons on January 23, 2017 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate play some 90’s basketball trivia to open the show before Morning Brew featuring the Kings win in Detroit, Kyle Shanahan, and Steve Kerr. Then, the gang break down every bit of the Sacramento Kings win over the Detroit Pistons last night. Finally, some NFL extreme betting lines and payouts to end the hour.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to their NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi\'s Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about what they would be willing to do or give up for one of their sports teams to win a championship. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring Matt Ryan, Tom Brady, Johnny Manziel, Donald Trump, and more. Finally, the gang run through the latest headlines throughout all of sports including Tom Brady’s relationship with Donald Trump and Adam “Pac Man” Jones’ arrest.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Adam Jones #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after a play against the Oakland Raiders in the first half of their NFL game at O.co Coliseum on September 13, 2015 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

 (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk joins The Drive to talk the latest from the NFL including Adam Jones, Tom Brady, Superbowl 51 and more. Then, more Sacramento Kings talk and other headlines from around the world of sports.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Mike Florio interview here:

