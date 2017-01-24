HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate play some 90’s basketball trivia to open the show before Morning Brew featuring the Kings win in Detroit, Kyle Shanahan, and Steve Kerr. Then, the gang break down every bit of the Sacramento Kings win over the Detroit Pistons last night. Finally, some NFL extreme betting lines and payouts to end the hour.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about what they would be willing to do or give up for one of their sports teams to win a championship. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring Matt Ryan, Tom Brady, Johnny Manziel, Donald Trump, and more. Finally, the gang run through the latest headlines throughout all of sports including Tom Brady’s relationship with Donald Trump and Adam “Pac Man” Jones’ arrest.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 3:

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk joins The Drive to talk the latest from the NFL including Adam Jones, Tom Brady, Superbowl 51 and more. Then, more Sacramento Kings talk and other headlines from around the world of sports.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Mike Florio interview here: