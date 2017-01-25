WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Aspiring Actor Frederick Jay Bowdy Commits Suicide On Facebook Live

January 25, 2017 9:15 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Authorities say an aspiring actor has committed suicide in Los Angeles while broadcasting on Facebook Live.

Thirty-three-year-old Frederick Jay Bowdy was found dead Monday in a car in North Hollywood.

Authorities say Bowdy was arrested last week in Santa Clarita on suspicion of sexual assault involving a female companion but was free on bail.

His manager, Sean Kurzweil, tells the Los Angeles Daily News (http://bit.ly/2jzew09 ) that Bowdy shot himself in the head while streaming live from the car.

Police say they were called Monday morning by relatives in Texas after Bowdy issued Facebook suicide threats but couldn’t find him in time.

Facebook has since removed the video.

Bowdy, a father of six, had nine TV and movie roles, including the lead in last year’s independent film, “Prepper.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia