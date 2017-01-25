Caltrans: Massive Grass Valley Sinkhole Not A Threat To Highway 49

January 25, 2017 6:10 PM By Lemor Abrams

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Caltrans says a massive 70-foot sinkhole along Highway 49 is not going to cause the highway to collapse.

The sinkhole opened earlier this month during recent storms. Over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol received reports from drivers noticing a dip in the highway.

The CHP closed the southbound No. 2 lane, while Caltrans emergency engineering crews drilled under the highway to inspect a failed pipe, they believe may have caused the sinkhole.

A Caltrans spokeswoman says crews found no evidence underground that the sinkhole is causing the highway to give way.

Surveyors will return regularly to make sure the freeway is not eroding.

Meanwhile a spokesman with City of Grass Valley says crews will continue keeping a close eye on the sinkhole.

More from Lemor Abrams
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia