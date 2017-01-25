Caltrans: Massive Grass Valley Sinkhole Not A Threat To Highway 49

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Caltrans says a massive 70-foot sinkhole along Highway 49 is not going to cause the highway to collapse.

The sinkhole opened earlier this month during recent storms. Over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol received reports from drivers noticing a dip in the highway.

The CHP closed the southbound No. 2 lane, while Caltrans emergency engineering crews drilled under the highway to inspect a failed pipe, they believe may have caused the sinkhole.

A Caltrans spokeswoman says crews found no evidence underground that the sinkhole is causing the highway to give way.

Surveyors will return regularly to make sure the freeway is not eroding.

Meanwhile a spokesman with City of Grass Valley says crews will continue keeping a close eye on the sinkhole.