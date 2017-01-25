BREAKING: Mary Tyler Moore has died at age 80, publicist says.
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Officers In Standoff With Man In Del Paso Heights Area Home

January 25, 2017 11:38 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have surrounded the home of a man who was reportedly threatening family members.

The scene is along the 1700 block of Eldridge Avenue.

Sacramento police say they received a call around 9:45 a.m. about a family disturbance inside of a home. The man was reportedly behaving erratically.

Officers were to contact him, but he ran inside the home. Police say he was seen with a weapon.

Police, including a SWAT team, have surrounded the scene. Negotiators are also at the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia