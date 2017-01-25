Officers In Standoff With Man In Del Paso Heights Area Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have surrounded the home of a man who was reportedly threatening family members.
The scene is along the 1700 block of Eldridge Avenue.
Sacramento police say they received a call around 9:45 a.m. about a family disturbance inside of a home. The man was reportedly behaving erratically.
Officers were to contact him, but he ran inside the home. Police say he was seen with a weapon.
Police, including a SWAT team, have surrounded the scene. Negotiators are also at the scene.