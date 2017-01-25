Person Found Dead Near Sacramento City Hall, 2nd In Less Than A Week

January 25, 2017 1:47 PM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities confirm that a second person was found dead outside of Sacramento City Hall.

The discovery was made Wednesday morning near I and 9th streets. Sacramento police say the death is not suspicious.

Last week, as storm after storm hit Northern California, a homeless man was found dead on the City Hall steps. City leaders are continuing to try and find ways to make sure Sacramento’s homeless population is safe.

Police say the person found dead on Wednesday was also possibly homeless.

The person’s identity has not been released.

 

