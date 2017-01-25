Sacramento Brewery Pummeled On Social Media After Women’s March Post By Owner

EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An East Sacramento beer-maker is now facing threats of a boycott over his politics.

The 12 Rounds Brewing Company became the target of backlash after the owner controversial post on his personal Facebook page.

In that post that sparked the uproar, owner Daniel Murphy wrote: “I am disgusted at all the people and politicians that supported this anti-trump event…time to vote all these pieces of garbage out of office.”

The post refers to the Women’s marches across the country Saturday. Older posts show Murphy’s political opposition to gay rights and Islam.

This beer battle blew up on social media, with the company taking a beating in the form of a flurry of negative Yelp reviews and hundreds of Facebook comments calling for a boycott.

One read, “will never support a business that supports hate and ignorance. Ever.” Another: “Its a shame-as an avid beer drinker here in Sac, I was looking forward to trying your brewery soon, not anymore.”

Kevin Ferns will boycott “Twelve Rounds.”

“Personally, I don’t feel the need to support a business that promoted insensitivity toward women, bigotry and intolerance,” Ferns said.

The instant barrage of backlash led 12 Rounds Brewery owner Murphy to post an apology on Facebook, reading in part:

“I am very sorry. Yesterday evening I posted something on my personal facebook page that was born out of frustration and anger and it came across as judgmental.”

Amidst the uproar Murphy is also receiving support from people who believe his business should not be punished for his social media posts.

Mike Slavich is a customer.

“I don’t think he’s alone in his opinion,” Slavic said. “It may not be the politically correct one. But he’s not rogue or way out there. I think there’s a lot of people that agree with him.”

A Sacramento brewer who gave his business a boxing theme-name is now he’s being pummeled over his political views.