Sacramento Kings Top LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers In Overtime

CLEVELAND (AP) – Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 116-112 win Wednesday night over the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost for the sixth time in eight games amid criticism by LeBron James.

DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, who trailed by five in overtime before battling back. Darren Collison added 23 points for Sacramento.

After Afflalo’s 3, James missed a deep 3-point attempt for the Cavs, who were then forced to foul Cousins. Sacramento’s big man dropped one of two to put away the reeling NBA champions.

James finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and Kevin Love had 21 points and 16 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Cavs didn’t play with poise down the stretch.

Cleveland went 17 of 34 from the free-throw line.

This was the Cavs’ first game since James called the team’s roster “top heavy” and questioned whether the organization was fully committed to winning a second title.

James met with his teammates, coach Tyronn Lue and general manager David Griffin earlier in the day to discuss the remarks he made following a loss on Monday at New Orleans. Griffin was most upset with the superstar’s assertion that the Cavs appeared satisfied.

“It was the most misguided comment that came out of any of this,” Griffin said. “It was the thing I think that was not wrought out of his frustration.”

There will be more dissect after the Cavs lost to a Sacramento team that had lost eight of 10 coming in and is on an eight-game road trip.

Cleveland was in control and seemed on its way to a win, leading 97-87 midway through the fourth. But the Kings kept chipping away, and thanks to Cleveland’s struggles at the line, Sacramento was able to force overtime.

Irving could have given the Cavs a three-point lead with 12.4 seconds left, but the All-Star guard missed the second of two free throws. The Kings then tied it when Cousins bulled his way for a layup with 3.4 seconds left.

TIP-INS

Kings: Sacramento’s grueling road trip includes three back-to-backs, putting a heavy physical strain on the players. Coach Dave Joerger said it’s a challenge to keep the Kings fresh. “We try to break it up a little bit, try to do something different at practice,” he said. “Keep guys loose, keep guys fresh, not wear them out. It comes around and goes around. Sometimes you are the beneficiary. We all think we’re getting the wrong end of it, but it does come around. We’re OK.” … F Omri Casspi missed his sixth straight game with a strained tendon in his right foot. Joerger doesn’t know how long Casspi will be out.

Cavaliers: Drama is nothing new to the Cavs, who have resembled a soap opera at times. Griffin said the team seems to operate best under duress. “It’s hard for me to tell you we’re dealing with a lot of adversity when we’re No. 1 in the East,” he said. “But we have a tendency to be our best when our backs are against the wall, so I have no reason to believe that won’t be true now.” … F Richard Jefferson was excused to handle a personal matter. The team did not say when he’ll return. …

UP NEXT

Kings: Continue their eight-game road trip Friday at Indiana.

Cavaliers: Host Brooklyn on Friday before welcoming Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

