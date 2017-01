SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Darrell Steinberg is set to give his first State of Downtown address as Sacramento’s new mayor.

More than 700 business executives, local leaders and emerging professionals will convene at Memorial Auditorium Wednesday morning to discuss the year’s achievements.

The Downtown Partnership will preview priorities for the organization in 2017.

Other community leaders will discuss bottom-up community development strategies.

The event starts at 8 a.m.