January 25, 2017 9:08 AM
Dave, Kayte, and Nate carry over their politics and sports conversation from yesterday’s show into the opening segment before 4 Down Territory featuring Ben Roethlisberger, the San Francisco 49ers, and a preview of Kings vs Cavaliers from Cleveland tonight. Then, they discuss weather or not they believe that Big Ben is actually considering retirement. Plus, conversation on the latest out of the 49ers front office.

Dave, Kayte, and Nate previews Kings vs Cavs tonight and discuss LeBron James’ latest comments about his teams’ struggles before 4 Down Territory featuring Ben Rothlisberger, Adam “PacMan” Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, and Deshaun Watson. Then, a segment full of SuperBowl food talk to end the hour.

GrantNapearGrant Napear spends time with Dave, Kayte, and Nate on The Drive talking everything from food to an NBA 2K event in New Orleans. Then, some retirement conversation about professional sports broadcasters. Finally, the funeral-like rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

