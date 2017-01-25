WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

The Champ That Runs The Camp: The Lo-Down – 1/25

January 25, 2017 3:50 PM

Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start by talking about Ben Roethlisberger evaluating his future in the NFL.  Next, the guys talked about Kings Cavs game tonight and Lebron James’s comments about their roster and trying to repeat this season.  The guys ended the hour talking about College Basketball and how their is no “Great” teams this season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about Tiger Woods preparing for Torrey Pines tomorrow, and then get in to “Three The Hard Way.”  Levi Damien, Silver and Black Report, joins the guys to talk about the Raiders new assistant head coach, Joe Pagano. They also talk about the Raiders possible move to Las Vegas.  Finally, the guys end the hour talking about the 49ers freezing ticket prices for this season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

 In the final hour of the Lo-down the guys bring on Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, for their weekly talk about all things NBA.  Next, the guys talk about this years NFL Draft and Dabo Sweeny’s comments that teams passing on Deshaun Watson would be like passing on Michael Jordan in the NBA Draft.  Finally, the guys end the show talking about Brent Musburger’s retirement from Play-by-Play, and what he has meant to sports.

 

Listen to hour three here:

 

You can subscribe to The Lo-Down Podcast here

