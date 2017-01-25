Trump Signs Immigration Actions To Build Border Wall

WASHINGTON (CBS13/AP) – President Donald Trump is signing two executive orders in keeping with campaign promises to boost border security and crack down on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

The president signed the two orders Wednesday during a ceremony at the Department of Homeland Security after honoring the department’s newly confirmed secretary, retired Gen. John Kelly.

The executive orders jumpstart construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, one of his signature campaign promises, and strip funding for so-called sanctuary cities, which don’t arrest or detain immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

California Senator Kamala Harris quickly issued a statement condemning the move:

“These executive orders will harm public safety, tear families apart, and jeopardize national security. Directing a deportation force to break up immigrant families contributing to our country is not a show of strength, it damages our communities and erodes local economies. Forcing taxpayers to foot the bill for a wall isn’t a solution, it’s a political gesture.”

