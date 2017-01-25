Woman In Reno Caught On Video Striking Man, Calling Him Racial Slurs

RENO, Nev. (CBS13) – Police in Reno are actively looking for a woman who was caught on camera beating and calling a traveling actor racial slurs.

Elijah Ahmad Lewis is in town for the “Motown The Musical” tour. Wednesday, he posted video to his Facebook page that shows a confrontation he had with a woman on a Reno sidewalk.

“I was going to get a sandwich right before sound check and I started hearing these words and name calling things behind me,” Lewis said in the video as he recounts the incident. “And I turned around to see who she was talking to … she was talking to me.”

Lewis, who is black, began recording after the woman allegedly charged him and hit him in the head.

In the video, the woman can be seen getting confrontational with Lewis as he records. He then proceeds to follow her while continuing to record.

Video Below [Warning: Graphic Language]:



She then is heard striking Lewis while saying a racial slur.

“Don’t record me you f****** n*****,” she can be heard saying on the video. She can also be heard continuing to call him the racial slur as she walks further away.

Reno mayor Hillary Schieve got word about incident and shared the video, tweeting that police are now actively looking for the woman.

“Hate will not be tolerated in the City of Reno,” Shieve said.

Hate will not be tolerated in the @CityofReno! @RenoPolice are actively looking for the woman in this video: https://t.co/Ykdq29fZk3 — Mayor HillarySchieve (@MayorSchieve) January 25, 2017

Lewis’ video has been shared more than 1,500 times in less than a day.

“Even though it happens as frequent as it happens, you never really think it’s going to happen to you,” Lewis said as he reflected on the incident.