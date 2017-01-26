WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

DeMarcus Cousins Going To His Third All-Star Game

January 26, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: All Star Game 2017, All-Star Game, DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento, Sacramento Kings

DeMarcus Cousins is going to his third All-Star Game.

He was selected as a Western Conference All Star Reserve and it was announced today on Twitter. Others for the west coast include Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Steph Curry, and Russell Westbrook.

Congrats to Boogie! Check out the tweet below.

