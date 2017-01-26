DeMarcus Cousins Going To His Third All-Star Game

DeMarcus Cousins is going to his third All-Star Game.
He was selected as a Western Conference All Star Reserve and it was announced today on Twitter. Others for the west coast include Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Steph Curry, and Russell Westbrook.
Congrats to Boogie! Check out the tweet below.
Three straight #NBAAllStar nods for @boogiecousins.
#SacramentoProud #TeamISE https://t.co/hh2N1hTavy—
Michael Ehrlich (@MichaelEhrlich) January 27, 2017
Activate each NBA All-Star's number emoji by hashtagging their name! #NBAAllStar https://t.co/Hx1Kjy906K—
(@NBA) January 27, 2017