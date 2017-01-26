WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Drake Is Hosting The First Annual NBA Awards This Year

January 26, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: Drake, NBA, NBA Awards

The NBA is honoring athletes in a new way at the NBA Awards this June.

According to CBS Sports, Drake will host and produce the show, which airs on June 26th. The rapper formerly hosted the ESPY Awards in 2014. He went on University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s Cal Cast podcast and said “I’m actually producing and hosting the first annual NBA awards this year.”

Since it’s the first year, he says “I get to take the reigns on it, which again the ESPYs let me do great things and I thank them a lot for that. Usually award shows sometimes are a bit restrictive but they let me do a lot at the ESPYs, so we’ll expand on that concept. I love hosting, I love being in a room with iconic, legendary people that I look up to and having that pressure to make them laugh and enjoy their evening. Hopefully that will go well.”

Are you going to watch the inaugural NBA Awards?

